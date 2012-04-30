Former Staffer Shoots Up Indiana Station

Three rounds were fired through the front door of WTWO-WAWV Terre Haute around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, while staffers’ vehicles were also damaged by gunfire.

Police have identified Kenneth Trey Bolinger as the suspect. Bolinger used to work at the station.

There were no injuries.

Nexstar owns WTWO.

Here’s the station’s report. “The man who was arrested worked beside us until recently,” said the anchor.

Adds WRTV Indianapolis:

Employees of the station believed they heard gunshots from outside of the building. A quick, cursory search at that time did not reveal the damage,” said ISP Sgt. Joe Watts. “As daylight arrived and employees were beginning and ending their respective shifts, the gunshot damage was discovered.”

WTWO General Manager Tim Sturgess said the station does not comment on personnel matters.