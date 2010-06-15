Former ND Hits WPIX With Age Discrimination Lawsuit

Former WPIX New York news director Karen Scott has leveled a $4.5 million age discrimination lawsuit against the station, reports the NY Daily News. Scott left the station in August. She says she–and several anchors, including Kaity Tong and Sal Marchiano–were let go due to their age.

Kaity Tong

The story says former president/general manager Betty Ellen Berlamino “set the ageist tone” at the Tribune station. Berlamino was let go just last week. Tribune Broadcasting President Jerry Kersting did not elaborate on the reasons at the time, simply saying “it was time to make a change.” He’s running the station now.

WPIX has struggled to get out of fifth place in the ratings race for years.

The News reports:

Karen Scott, who was fired last August from the Tribune-owned Channel 11, says she was let go because of her age, 60 - and not sagging news ratings as she was told. She maintains her firing was consistent with the way the station handled other senior staffers by either firing them, or reducing their roles.





WPIX did not comment at presstime.