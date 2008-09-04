Former KYW GM Passes Away

Pat Polillo, who ran KYW Philadelphia from 1980 to 1984, passed away September 2 from brain cancer. He was 75.

Polillo had several news director jobs before running the show at KPIX San Francisco and KYW. A KYW release says Polillo left a significant mark on the world of TV news, including "the widespread use of minicams in covering live news events, the development of serious investigative reporting teams (I-Teams) at local television stations and the transformation of station editorials to on-site reports that got results."

He had a varied career outside broadcasting, KYW said, dabbling in newspapers and Army counter-intelligence, and teaching match, music, German and bio.