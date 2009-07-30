Former KWQC GM Graham Passes Away

The former KWQC Davenport president/general manager Jim Graham passed away last night. Graham played a huge part in growing the Young station into a market leader and was the inspiration behind the station’s “Cares For You” slogan. He retired a few years ago after suffering a stroke.

“Jim put his heart and soul into making the place he loved a better place for everyone,” says KWQC interim GM Mark Antonitis. “He personally knew and supported the head of virtually every public service organization in the Quad Cities. His passion for community service guided his decision making, his business plans, and ultimately the enormous success of this TV station.”

Graham, from Ottawa, Kansas, had a 35 year career in broadcasting that included stints at WGRZ Buffalo and WTKR Norfolk before he came to the Quad Cities area.

He served on several boards, such as those for Boys & Girls Club and Student Hunger Drive.