Former Cleveland Captive Amanda Berry, WJW to Help Find Other Victims

Amanda Berry, one of three Cleveland women held captive for a decade, is joining the city’s Fox affiliate, WJW, as the host of a missing persons segment.

Berry’s daily feature, “Missing,” will feature a different missing person each day. Berry will provide details on the individual, the circumstances surrounding the person being missing and how viewers can help find them, according to the Tribune-owned station. Berry will also provide information on how viewers can support rescue efforts and families of missing people.

The segments will air on WJW newscasts from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Berry, who disappeared one day before her 17th birthday in April 2003, was held captive for 10 years inside a Cleveland home. She escaped in 2013, which lead to the release of the two other women being held captive and Berry’s young daughter.

Since that time, she has worked as an advocate for missing persons and their families.