Florida Anchor Announces Candidacy - Again

John Hill, a former Sarasota, Fla. anchorman, announced Monday that he’s running for a seat in the state House.

The Southcoast News Network – the nonstop news channel that is also one of Hill’s former employers – reports Hill will be running against local businesswoman Alex Miller in the GOP primary for the seat, whose current occupant, Ray Pilon, is running for the state senate.

Hill, who retired from SNN in March, also worked as an anchor at WWSB, the market’s ABC affiliate.

This is not the first political venture for Hill, SNN reports. He lost the 2002 Republican congressional primary to Katherine Harris.

