Five Stations Grab Peabodys

Five TV stations were among the 36 winners of the 2009 Peabody Awards, given out by the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

KHOU Houston won for its “Under Fire: Discrimination and Corruption in the Texas National Guard” report.

WFLD Chicago won for “Derrion Albert Beating,” about the murder of a local honor student.

KTVU Oakland was awarded for “BART Shooting.”

KCET Los Angeles won for its “Up in Smoke” report on medicinal marijuana shops in the #2 DMA.

WYFF Greenville grabbed a Peabody for “Chronicle: The Gift”, about organ donation.

Other winners include 60 Minutes, which was awarded twice this year, HBO, Modern Family and Glee.

“To those who say all media content is the same, or presented from a single perspective, we offer this great range of material as a response,” said awards director Horace Newcomb. “Our selections demonstrate that great work available in 2009 varied widely and appealed to viewers and listeners with very different tastes interests, and concerns.”