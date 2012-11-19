Facebook Helps Geoff Fox Get His Job, Then Takes It Away

Geoff Fox, the Connecticut meteorologist whose last dismissal resulted in a Facebook firestorm, was fired from Tribune’s WTIC Hartford for what the company called “inappropriate conduct” on Facebook.

Fox had apparently engaged in messaging of a sexual nature that was made public, which prompted WTIC’s action. In Fox’s own words, he engaged in “private chats on Facebook between consenting adults on my private time,” which resulted in him “betray(ing) a trust with my wife and daughter which won’t be mended quickly.”

Fox desperately wants his job back. Wrote Fox on his blog:

I was proud to work there and proud of what we offered the public. It was the best job I ever held. I worked my butt off in gratitude.

I cannot say enough good about my colleagues and how proud I am of what we accomplished together.

I know my former bosses in Hartford and Chicago will see this. I am on my knees begging you reconsider your decision and please take me back. I am asking for another chance.

Fox started at WTIC in April 2011. Previously, he’d been let go from WTNH, and viewers rallied on Facebook to get him back on the air.