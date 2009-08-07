Ed Ansin Opens Up

Like many, I didn’t know much about Sunbeam boss Ed Ansin beyond him clashing with NBC over airing Jay Leno on his WHDH Boston and dropping a mega-lawsuit on Nielsen last spring. I guess I also knew that he was worth a good deal of money, if those Forbes 400 ratings are to be believed.

I learned a bit more about Ansin when he sat for a Fifth Estater profile recently, which comes out in Monday’s issue. Like he’s mad for hiking, his favorite Red Sox player is Mike Lowell, and he will probably never retire.

“Are you kidding me?” said WSVN Miami GM Bob Leider about his boss. “He’s gonna be here forever–these television stations are his life.”