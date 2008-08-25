Donaldson Takes Over KPHO News

Michelle Donaldson is shifting from KRQE/KASA Albuquerque to Meredith sibling KPHO Phoenix, where she’ll be news director starting September 13. Donaldson originally comes from radio–she was at WJR Radio in Detroit years ago, before starting at WXYZ TV.

“She is an excellent journalist who truly understands local news and serving a community," said KPHO VP/General Manager Edward Munson.