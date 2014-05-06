'Domingo Live!' Turns 50 in Corpus Christi

Congrats to the folks at KIII in Corpus Christi for 50 -- 50! -- years of Sunday morning program Domingo Live!

KIII describes it as a "live music and information show." The show aired May 4 from 10 a.m. until noon from the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, in conjunction with a Cinco de Mayo celebration.

“The two-hour special is a culmination of years -- a historical look at the evolution of the station, Mr. Domingo Peña and the Domingo show,” says Rudy Treviño, cohost and KIII anchor. “It’s about being in touch with our community and why our viewers tune us in every Sunday morning to continue this South Texas tradition.”

Domingo Peña was its original host. It airs 10:30 to noon on Sundays.

London Broadcasting owns KIII in the so-called Coastal Bend of south Texas.