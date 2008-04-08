Doctor is In at WNYW

Never ones to pass on a good pun (or even a bad pun, for that matter), we’re all too happy to report that Dianne Doctor was named VP and News Director at WNYW New York. Doctor was previously with her own media firm Galloping Hill Media, and was Senior VP/News Director at WCBS. Before that, she was VP/News Director at WNBC.

“Dianne is a tremendous talent and one of the most respected news directors in the business," said WNYW/WWOR boss Lew Leone. "She brings a wealth of experience, creativity and knowledge to Fox 5 and I couldn’t be happier to welcome her to the Fox family.”

Leone also promoted Jim Driscoll to VP/News Director at WWOR He’s been the news director for about a year.