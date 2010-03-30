Diann Burns' 'Next' Move

Former WBBM Chicago star anchor Diann Burns is heading to WFLD Chicago, she says on her blog, to host NextTV. She starts at the Fox-owned duopoly April 11.

I am thrilled to partner with the Chicago Urban League and with the amazing, star-studded team at NEXT TV: Change you can See. I’ll be hosting the second season of this Emmy award-winning business and lifestyle program starting April 11 at 8 a.m. on FOX Chicago (WFLD) and at 12:30 p.m. on My50 Chicago (WPWR).

“We are excited that Diann Burns is returning to Chicago television and that she’s doing it with our award winning series,” said Chicago Urban League acting president/CEO Herman Brewer. “Last year nextTV raised the bar for well-produced programming that promotes positive cultural images while demonstrating how the Urban League creates pathways to economic success for individuals and businesses. With Diann as our new host, and our dynamic team led by executive producer Tracey Scruggs Yearwood, nextTV will raise the bar even higher and continue inspiring people to pursue their economic goals.”

Burns is viewed by many as emblematic of the high-salary anchor heyday from not that long ago. Commanding some$2 mil a year from WBBM, she was let go amidst the substantial CBS layoffs in 2008.

Prior to her time at WBBM, she had a long career at WLS.

Next TV focuses on stories of economic empowerment in Chicago. It will air at 8 a.m. Sundays, with a rerun on WPWR at 12:30. Burns will host all 13 episodes this season.