Deadline for Scripps Howard Awards Looms

By

The Feb. 10 deadline for the 2016 Scripps Howard Awards is drawing near.

The competition, which is 60-plus years old, recognizes journalism across platforms in 15 categories. They include the presidential election, investigative reporting, breaking news and community news.

Awards total $180,000. Winners will be announced March 7.

Information on the awards and submissions is available here.