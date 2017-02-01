Deadline for Scripps Howard Awards Looms
The Feb. 10 deadline for the 2016 Scripps Howard Awards is drawing near.
The competition, which is 60-plus years old, recognizes journalism across platforms in 15 categories. They include the presidential election, investigative reporting, breaking news and community news.
Awards total $180,000. Winners will be announced March 7.
Information on the awards and submissions is available here.
