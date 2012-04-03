Dallas Stations Cover Twisters

They’ve taken to their basements in the Dallas region, as twisters have engulfed the area.

Compelling footage from WFAA Dallas is the featured video in CNN.com’s coverage of the tornadoes that struck the Dallas region today. The video shows truck trailers, that measure some 80 feet long, being tossed around.

“It’s like a Lionel train that someone threw across the room,” say the anchor.

MyFoxDFW.com has live streaming reports, along with a live chat room for users.

WFAA.com is live as well.

So is KTVT on its joint CBS Local website.

The extreme weather may be 600 or so miles from Birmingham, but if there’s extreme weather anywhere on the map, chances are James Spann, meteorologist and social media maven at WBMA, is keeping an eye on it. Spann has fired off around 28 tweets in the last hour, breaking down the storm specifics for his followers.

Perhaps the most vital one for his followers:

“This type of severe weather is NOT expected in Alabama this week,” Spann tweeted.

There are downed trees and damaged homes in Dallas-Fort Worth, but no word of injuries yet.

UPDATE: KTVT, and perhaps others, is hosting a relief drive this evening with its sister radio stations to raise funds for Red Cross.