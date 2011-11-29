Crocodile Eats Peyton, Or, WISE Punts On Colts

For the first time in over a decade, WISE Fort Wayne opted not to air the Indianapolis Colts game last Sunday, reports the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne, slotting “Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course” instead.

WISE, part of Granite Broadcasting, was within its rights to not air the game, but irked some Colts diehards in the process.

A Fox affiliate, WISE could air one game on Sunday, and took the Bears-Oakland contest.

Figuring into the decision was the Colts’ then 0-10, and now 0-11, record.

GM Jerry Geisler stood up to the criticism.

“The buck stops with me,” he said. “We talked a lot about it internally. Of course, the year in, year out logical choice would be the Colts. Absolutely, no question. The reason we went with the Bears was to follow the compelling story, their (playoff) hopes alive, a new quarterback.”

Fort Wayne is considered a secondary market for the Colts.

Giesler said he heard from a number of irate Colts fans, but some happy Bears ones too.

The Colts have been hampered by star QB Peyton Manning’s absence, and what sounds like not an abundance of effort on defense.