Cozi Takes a Look at Black Musicians' Roles on Classic TV

Cozi TV will be using its library to commemorate June’s designation as Black Music Month by highlighting appearances by iconic black musicians on classic TV shows.

From June 19-23, the NBCUniversal-owned multicast network will air episodes of shows like Miami Vice, The A-Team and Baywatch that include cameos by musicians including James Brown, Isaac Hayes and Little Richard. The broadcasts will air in conjunction with original shorts featuring current hip-hop and pop artists discussing those individuals’ roles, as well as their musical and cultural influence.

The schedule is: