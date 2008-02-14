Covering the School Shooting in Illinois

WMAQ Chicago has some aerial footage of the multiple shootings on campus at Northern Illinois University here, along with two dozen still photos, mostly similar shots from the chopper.

WFLD has a chopper above the campus too and is posting emergency phone numbers for students to call and say they’re OK.

Around 6:15 ET, WBBM.com had a 45-second report from the studio, and said the chopper was en route to the scene. A subsequent report on WBBM’s graphics department still having its Christmas ornaments up in February seemed a bit inappropriate.

WLS, meanwhile, has audio from a student who was close to the shooting along with aerial video and lots of photos. It’s hard to tell from the interface what’s video and what’s a photo, and the video took a long time to buffer, at least on our computer.