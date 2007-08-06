Content Fit for a 'King'

As Elvis Week approaches…what, you didn’t know about Elvis Week?…WHBQ Memphis has a unique offering on its Website. The Fox O&O has launched the Elvis Video Vault, an archive featuring clips ranging from Presley coming back from military service in Germany, footage of his funeral, and interviews with various friends.

Worth checking out is the interview with Richard Davis, as Davis–rocking some sweet white bell-bottoms and naugahyde boots–relates how he was hired in Elvis’ bathroom to do security for Presley, and parlayed that into appearances in a few dozen Elvis movies.