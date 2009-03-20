Colleran 'All Good' With KYW Departure

Michael Colleran checks in with Philly.com about his departure from the CBS O&O KYW Philadelphia. KYW announced yesterday that LIN TV vet Jon Hitchcock is leaving his Hartford-New Haven post to run KYW.

Colleran sounds like he’ll chase down some goals not related to television. He writes:

“I have had a contract with CBS which was coming to an end. It was time for me to take a look at the rest of my life,” Colleran said by e-mail this morning. “There are myriad opportunities and challenges which I’ll never experience if I don’t do so now. I’ve announced my resignation with the hope of fulfilling many dreams beyond what I’ve been doing for the past 40 years. It’s all good for me - and quite exciting!”