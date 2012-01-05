Charlotte Mourns Reporter's Passing, While Tampa Never Got to Know Him

Those in the Charlotte market are mourning the death of WSOC reporter Ken Ward, who was just 44 when he died early yesterday.

Ward was in the process of moving from WSOC to WFTS Tampa, and was supposed to start in Tampa this week.

“Right now, frankly we’re all stunned,” said Doug Culver, news director for WFTS, tells the Tampa Bay Times. “We can’t even begin to think about what happens next.”

The cause of death has not been confirmed, reports the Charlotte Observer.

Ward signed off at WSOC, where he worked mornings, Dec. 30.