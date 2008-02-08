CBS News Links to Affils
CBS News is linking with its affiliates for local news stories, reports Lost Remote, and asking the locals to hip them to news that "deserves the national spotlight.”
A quick look at CBSNews.com shows this synergy already in the works, as the homepage links to a story on WTKR Norfolk. That story turns out to be a gem–it’s about a man who called in a bomb threat at a local Target to divert police while he robbed beer from a nearby Food Lion.
Further displaying CBS’ knack for synergy, it appears the man is Jonny Fairplay from Survivor.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.