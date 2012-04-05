CBS' Early Show Wasn't Early's Kind of Show

Maybe everyone else knows this, but I didn’t until yesterday.



After four virtual visits to New Orleans for “Market Eye”–three as a reporter, and one as an editor–I just learned that the CBS morning program does not air on CBS affiliate WWL.



WWL is the market leader in New Orleans, and one of the strong CBS affiliates around the country. It all started in the mid ‘80s. Then GM Michael Early became enraged after watching then Early ShowCBS Morning Show host Phyllis George ask two guests–Cathleen Crowell Webb, and the man she’d wrongfully had sent to jail for rape, Gary Dotson–if they would embrace. Early said WWL wouldn’t air the CBS programanymore after that morning television lowlight.

The CBS morning broadcast eventually moved to WUPL, which was owned by Viacom before being bought by WWL parent Belo. Now called CBS This Morning, you can watch the network newscast on WUPL.



WWL, meanwhile, kicked off 4:30 a.m. news just this week. That gives WWL a 4:30 to 9 a.m. news block–a 4:30 to 9 a.m. local news block, that is.