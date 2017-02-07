Calling Patriots Fans: Parade Coverage Here

You’d think a New England Patriots Super Bowl parade would be old hat by now, but Bostonians—and their TV stations—will be all over the champions’ route, and on-air, starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

You can watch affiliates coverage below. Please note, though, that the stations’ parade streams will end with the event itself.

Coverage from WCVB, Hearst's ABC affiliate, can be seen here.

You can watch WHDH, the Sunbeam-owned independent, on its website.

NBC O&O WBTS’ has its Patriots coverage online.