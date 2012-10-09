Call Ohio Battleground Zero

Our new cover story looks at Ohio, from Cleveland on down to Zanesville, with the likes of Columbus and Cincinnati and Lima and Youngstown in there as well, and how both presidential candidates clearly feel they must win the state if they are to win the White House.

WKRC Cincy’s Jeff Hirsch sits down with Mitt Romney.

Today’s NY Times also focuses on the importance of Ohio, and its various TV markets, big and small, on the front page.

The paper says:

If one place is emerging as a test of Mitt Romney’s ability to capitalize on a new dynamic in the presidential race, it is Ohio, which every Republican president in the nation’s history has carried.

One of the big surprises to come out of my reporting was that the Romney camp had barely spent on television up until the debate. The decision baffled several GMs and GSMs I spoke with.

“I’m trying to put my finger on it,” said Kevin Creamer, GM at WLIO Lima. “I can’t tell you why.”

Lima is DMA No. 201. The political spending arrived in February, lulled a bit in September, and was poised to take off for the final month of the season.

WKRC’s Rob Braun gets face time with the president.

“I think October is going to be crazy,” Creamer told me on the cusp of the month. “Crazy good.”