Call it 'Good Month New York'

The WNYW New York folks are enjoying some good news these days, as the 7-9 a.m. Good Day New York topped Today on WNBC for the first time since Local People Meters were introduced a decade ago, according to a Fox rep.

Good Day posted a 1.3 rating/9 share in adults 25-54 at 7-9 a.m., while WNBC’s Today had a 1.2/8.

Keep in mind Good Day is a local program, while Today is national.

Greg Kelly moved to mornings on WNYW Jan. 25, with Dave Price departing. Kelly was reunited with Rosanna Scotto after he’d left to anchor 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. news in the summer of 2012.

A WNBC spokesperson did not return a call for comment.