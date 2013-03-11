Brad Field Marks 30 Years Atop WVIT Weather Dept.

Happy 30th anniversary to Brad Field, chief meteorologist over at WVIT Hartford-New Haven. Field joined WVIT on March 7, 1983, and I actually have a copy of the typewritten press release that announced his move.

Then known as “30News”, WVIT was part of Viacom; now it’s an NBC-owned station.

Field handles weather on the 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts. Prior to joining WVIT, he was at WLNE Providence, and also worked at Weather Services Corporation, where the New England native, among other duties, forecasted for the Boston Red Sox.

Recently, Brad was inducted into the Silver Circle by the Boston/New England arm of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for his 25 years of weather service to the citizens of Connecticut.