Boston GM Arrested at Airport

This might be the strangest story you see all day. WHDH Boston VP/General Manager Randi Goldklank was arrested at Logan Airport after a flight on which she was deemed to be "unruly," reports the Boston Herald. Goldklank, in her first year helming WHDH and WLVI, said she was violated by the man seated beside her on a Delta flight from Philly.

Goldklank said she was sleeping when a man slid into the seat next to her and put his hands "in an inappropriate area." “I didn’t feel that I should be arrested,” a distressed Goldklank told the Herald. “I did nothing wrong. I defended myself in a situation where I felt violated.”

Delta had contacted the state police and asked troopers to meet the flight after it landed. They met a "loud and screaming" Goldklank and arrested her, later charging her with disorderly conduct. She posted bail early yesterday and is to be arraigned today.

A native of Long Island, New York, Goldklank was director of sales at the duopoly after stints at WSVN Miami and Katz Television Group. She stepped in for Mike Carson in July after Carson retired.







Sunbeam owns the Boston duopoly.