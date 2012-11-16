B&C's Local TV End of Year Awards: Nominate Away

Got a station general manager, a news director, or a multiplatform broadcaster that you’d like to see get some big-time plaudits for their stellar work? Nominate them for B&C’s GM of the Year, News Director of the Year or Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year. Nom’s are due in by Monday, November 26, and here’s everything you need to know about having someone considered for the distinction.

We toast station general managers in three market sizes: 1-25, 26-50 and 51-plus.

GM of the Year “honors local station executives who have provided exemplary innovation, fearless leadership and flawless execution through this fascinating–and challenging–time in the television industry,” according to our site.

To nominate someone, shoot us an email making a very clear case why this individual had a really good 2012–what they did this year to make their station shine.

Please e-mail B&C at BNCLETTERS@NBMEDIA.COM and let us know what has made your candidate stand out from the crowd in your market and across the country in 2012. Be sure to indicate your nominee's category, along with daytime contact info.