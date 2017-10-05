'B&C' Seeks Nominations for Local TV's Best in 2017

B&C will salute the finest executives in local television, and the top station group, in its Dec. 4 issue. Readers are encouraged to submit nominations for the 2017 Station General Manager, News Director, Multiplatform Broadcaster and Station Group of the Year.

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, Oct. 25 at noon ET. Send nominations to bncletters@nbmedia.com. Please include specific examples of how your candidate stood out in 2017, along with the category you are nominating them for, and your contact info.

B&C honors stations' general managers in markets 1-25, 26-50 and 51 and up. The winners for 2017 Station GM of the Year demonstrate exemplary innovation, fearless leadership and flawless execution in a challenging time in the television industry.

For News Director of the Year, B&C is looking for a field general who, amid this fragmented media landscape, has directed their troops to create comprehensive, timely content with the most relevance to their market. Bonus points for the newsroom chief who helped the station leap a couple spots in the local news race, or stood out with exceptional coverage when the market went through a significant challenge.

B&C will award the one station or executive that has led the charge across platforms, including mobile TV, streaming and social media, as the 2017 Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year.

The 2017 Station Group of the Year honor goes to the group whose leading reportage, ratings, financial results and strategic moves demonstrates its exceptional savvy in tackling local TV’s challenges.