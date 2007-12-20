Bauman Has Left the Building

Orlando news vet Bill Bauman has retired from his general manager post at WESH Orlando, reports the Orlando Sentinel. Hearst-Argyle is expected to name a successor early next year.

"I think 10 and a half years is a long time in these jobs," Bauman told reporter Hal Boedeker. "It’s a timing issue, more than anything. WESH and WKCF deserve new leadership."

There’s a funny quote from WKMG boss Henry Maldonado about their rivalry: "The market has had fun with us being adversaries. Bauman has always been one of those people it’s enjoyable to compete with. He’s a good guy. As a competitor, he can be a real pain."