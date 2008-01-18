Bartelstein's Cancer Worsens

Steve Bartelstein, anchoring at WCBS New York after being sacked by WABC, has taken a turn for the worse in terms of his cancer, reports the NY Daily News. After four rounds of chemotherapy to combat testicular cancer, his illness persists.

"Unfortunately, the chemo has not worked," Bartelstein told the Daily News.

Furthermore, the doctors think it may have spread to his brain. More tests go down next week, and Bartelstein remains upbeat.

"When I say I’m worried, I just want to find out," he told the paper. "I’m still pretty upbeat about it. I’ve said this before; in some ways, it’s been kind of this great gift, I’ve met so many amazing people."

Bartelstein took over on weekend mornings at WCBS in November, six months after he was fired at WABC for sleeping on the job. A former CNN anchor as well, he’s been a big part of WCBS’ continued rise in New York.