Barrs Departing KDFW Newsroom

We hear KDFW Dallas VP/News Director Maria Barrs is departing the Fox-owned station for a new gig elsewhere, perhaps on the West Coast.

She’s been at the station for 17 years, and news director since 1998. Her last day is this Friday.

KDFW VP/GM Kathy Saunders says in a statement:

“Maria has been an important part of the KDFW news team. We appreciate her hard work and dedication during her 17-year tenure with our station.”

No replacement has been named at KDFW, and Barrs has not revealed where she is moving to.