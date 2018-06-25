B&C Beyond: June 25, 2018

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER

Schmooze

View pictures from the Banff World Media Festival, the 46th annual AFI Life Achievement Awards, and more.

Click here to view more photos.

Schmooze: Programmatic Summit

View pictures from the 2018 Programmatic Summit on June 7, 2018 in New York.

Click here to view more photos.

BC.com

Nielsen, FreeWheel Expand OTT, On-Demand Measurement

Discovery Bundles Up Its Hits

Nat Geo Helps Paramount Promote ‘Yellowstone’ Series

Buzz Meter

Click here to view this week's Buzz Meter.

Lead-In

Click here to view this week's Lead-In.

Platforms: Connections

The Bauminator Blog: Hulu: Average Viewer is Watching 10 Shows

Click here to view this week's Platforms: Connections.

Who's Spending What Where

Click here to view this week's Who's Spending What Where.