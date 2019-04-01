B&C Beyond: April 1, 2019
By B&C Staff
Schmooze
View photos from Multichannel News' 2019 Wonder Women luncheon, Fox News Channel's upfront, and more.
BC.com
Extreme Fishing Series 'Fish or Die' Starts on Animal Planet April 21
Syndication Ratings: Daylight Saving Time Turns Out Lights for Strips
Dish, Univision Reach Deal Ending Long Blackout
Buzz Meter
Click here to view this week's Buzz Meter.
Lead-In
Five Things You Should Know About Apple TV+
The Watchman: ‘Facts of Life’s Blair for Hire on MeTV, ‘Murder for Hire’ on Oxygen
Click here to view this week's Lead-In.
Who's Spending What Where
Click here to view this week's Who's Spending What Where.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.