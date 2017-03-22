Trending

Azaria, Caserta to Discuss IFC's 'Brockmire' at NAB Show

What it took for Brockmire, the new IFC comedy, to go from viral video to TV series will be the focus of a session at April’s NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Series star and executive producer Hank Azaria, along with co-star Amanda Peet and IFC president Jennifer Caserta, will participate in the discussion on April 24 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Brockmire, which premieres April 5, started as a digital short on the comedy site Funny or Die.

It follows a famed major league baseball announcer who has an on-air breakdown shortly after discovering his beloved wife’s serial infidelity. A decade later, Brockmire finds himself calling minor league baseball games.