Azaria, Caserta to Discuss IFC's 'Brockmire' at NAB Show

What it took for Brockmire, the new IFC comedy, to go from viral video to TV series will be the focus of a session at April’s NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Series star and executive producer Hank Azaria, along with co-star Amanda Peet and IFC president Jennifer Caserta, will participate in the discussion on April 24 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Brockmire, which premieres April 5, started as a digital short on the comedy site Funny or Die.

It follows a famed major league baseball announcer who has an on-air breakdown shortly after discovering his beloved wife’s serial infidelity. A decade later, Brockmire finds himself calling minor league baseball games.