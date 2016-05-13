Atlanta TV Personality Reveals Alcoholism On-Air

While TV news personalities now regularly broadcast their health problems, an Atlanta journalist has taken that one step further in admitting on-air that she’s an alcoholic.

Amanda Davis, a former Fox O&O WAGA anchor, announced her condition Friday in a teaser for a report being aired Tuesday on CBS affiliate WGCL, writes Rodney Ho of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I’m Amanda Davis. I’m an alcoholic,” she says in advancing the special, Amanda Davis: In Her Own Words.

Davis worked at WAGA for more than 26 years. She never publicly admitted to alcoholism, according to Ho. She left the station in 2013 after a series of DUI arrests, Ho says.

Davis is currently on leave from WGCL, which hired her last year as a commentator.