Atlanta Stations Dig Out, Report Snow Stories

The Atlanta TV stations have a doozy of a story following a rare snowstorm there yesterday that, perhaps most notably, left scores of schoolchildren stuck on buses overnight.

WSB has a 93-photo batch of images from the storm. (Is it me, or is WSB's homepage, when the Kroger "Crazy 8 4-Day Sale" ad fills in the perimeter, just about the busiest station home page you've ever seen?) The Cox station also has a story about a man, and a police officer, helping the man's wife deliver a baby when they got stuck in snow-related traffic.

On the Fox station, Aungelique Proctor reports on the abandoned cars all over main highways, their owners punting during the traffic standstill Tuesday, and opting to walk to nearby hotels, grocery stores and Home Depots to spend the night. She speaks with one woman who slept in the aisle at a local Kroger with 60 or so other refugees. One man told the reporter, "this entire night really tests the human spirit."

WXIA has Mayor Kasim Reed's reaction to the storm, and the city's degree of preparedness. There were 791 traffic accidents, he reports.

WGCL reports on the children stuck on buses and in schools overnight, but says none of these buses were stuck on the roads.

A parent told a CBS Atlanta photojournalist that children at Marietta High School would stay there until a parent picks them up, even if that meant they had to stay overnight.

That was the case for many area schools as parents couldn't reach their children.

At E. Rivers Elementary roughly 100 children slept in the school gym on mats. Some children as young as 5 years old have never been away from home before.

This story ought to keep the Atlanta stations busy long after the snow melts.