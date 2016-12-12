‘ANTM’ + VH1: This Year’s ‘Model’

Many months of marketing come to fruition Monday night, when America’s Next Top Model makes its move to VH1 after many seasons on The CW, and still more on UPN. The 22nd cycle of Model concluded on CW Dec. 4, 2015. The 23rd cycle starts on its new home Dec. 12. Tyra Banks won’t be host, but remains executive producer. Performer Rita Ora takes over as host.

We wrote about the relatively rare occurrence of shows changing channels in a cover story Dec. 5. Among others, Mindy Project jumped to Hulu after a three-season run on Fox, ABC comedy Cougar Town ended up on TBS, and drama Southland went from NBC to TNT.

VH1 has some history with ANTM, the show running in syndication on VH1 from 2005 to early 2008. Nina Diaz, head of unscripted at MTV and VH1, said things happened quickly after The CW announced the competition series wasn’t coming back, with Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, VH1 and Logo, leading the charge for the Viacom net. VH1 announced it was picking up the series in late February 2016.

“It had a really great ratings track record on VH1,” says Diaz. “There’s always been a ton of synergies between the two brands.”

VH1 unveiled some cryptic marketing that simply stated What’s Next? on big-city billboards, later revealing just what was next. Network execs will see how the gamble pays off.

“We know where we’re headed as a channel,” says Diaz, in terms of fashion and unscripted fare on VH1. “America’s Next Top Model is right in that intersection.”