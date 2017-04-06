Antenna TV Offering Op to Honor Favorite TV Mom

With Mother’s Day coming up, it’s at long last time to show your favorite TV mom the love.

Antenna TV, the Tribune-owned multicast network, is calling on viewers to vote for their favorite TV mom—who will be awarded with an entire Mother’s Day marathon in her honor.

The candidates (and the shows they appeared on) are:

Florida Evans - Good Times

Endora – Bewitched

Mary Jenkins – 227

Gladys – My Mother, The Car

Elyse Keaton – Family Ties

Shirley Partridge – The Partridge Family

The voting is open on the classic TV network’s Facebook page through April 24. The winner’s marathon will air from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mother’s Day Sunday, May 24.