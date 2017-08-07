Antenna Taking Retro TV Out to Sea

Antenna TV will be getting onboard with a 1970s-themed Caribbean cruise next March, adding retro TV talent, programming, panels and parties to the five-day excursion.

Antenna, Tribune’s classic TV multicast network, will be bringing Three’s Company actors Jenilee Harrison, who played Cindy Snow, and Richard Kline, who played Larry Dallas, along on the ‘70s Rock & Romance Cruise. The duo will host a range of Antenna-sponsored events.

The Celebrity Cruise trip will also include concerts by 70s favorites Styx, Air Supply, Michael McDonald and the Atlanta Rhythm Section.

Antenna viewers even get a price break on the trip, which runs from March 3-8, 2018, at http://rockandromancecruise.com/antenna.