Anne Pressly Case: Defense Says Suspect's Rights Violated

The attorneys representing suspect Curtis Lavelle Vance in the murder of KATV Little Rock anchor Anne Pressly have filed a motion saying the police violated Vance’s rights by interviewing him twice without his lawyer present, reports CNN.

According to CNN, The motion requests a judge bar police from “interviewing, interrogating or otherwise communicating with” Curtis Lavell Vance. In their response, however, prosecutors note that Vance initiated both interviews with police and waived his right to have an attorney present.

There was a hearing on the issue today, which saw a judge deny requests by the defense to restrict police and jailhouse informants wishing to talk to Vance.

Reports KATV.com:

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza said Curtis Lavelle Vance could make his own decisions on whether to ask his lawyers to attend police interviews and whether to talk to other inmates in the county jail. Vance is being held pending trial for the October slaying of Little Rock TV station KATV anchor Anne Pressly.



Pressly, an up and coming 26 year old morning anchor, was found unconscious October 20 and died five days later.