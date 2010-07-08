Anchor During the Week, Preacher on Weekends

The anchor at KAVU Victoria (Texas) moonlights as a preacher, reports The Christian Chronicle, which has an interview with the man, Chase Gallimore.

Gallimore was an intern in the sports department at WREG Memphis before landing a job as the sports guy at KAVU. He became evening anchor on the ABC affiliate two years ago.

Anchoring, preaching–and playing football have Gallimore, 27, pretty busy.

He tells Christian Chronicle:

It is definitely a challenge to find time to balance every aspect of my life. I live on the go most of the time. I just have to keep my priorities in order. But that is still something I have to work toward every week. It is not unusual for me to be putting the final touches on my sermon late on a Saturday night after a football game. Believe it or not, I also play for a local football team. I am one of the oldest members of the Victoria Red Rage.

He hopes to continue anchoring and preaching for the foreseeable future, though we’re not sure about the football.

I plan on sticking with the news business for a while and seeing where it leads me. I would like to continue to preach wherever I end up. 1 Peter 3:15 says, “Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have.” I am very passionate about sharing the good news about Jesus Christ.

