Alycia Lane Will Not Go Quietly

Fired Philly anchor Alycia Lane is fighting back, reports the Philadelphia Daily News, laying the groundwork for a lawsuit against KYW, which let her go Jan. 7 after she allegedly struck a New York police officer. Lane has filed a "praecipe to issue writ of summons"–which roughly translates to "prelude to a lawsuit." She’s looking to depose station president Michael Colleran and news director Susan Schiller, and wants her personnel file as well.

According to the report, Lane also wants "any documents related to her Jan. 7 termination and any internal documents that reference her ex-husbands…and Dr. Phil McGraw, on whose TV show she cried; Prince Albert of Monaco, whom the New York Post’s Page Six reported she had flirted with, and of course Rich Eisen, the married NFL Network anchor to whom Lane e-mailed bikini pics of herself, and his wife Suzy Shuster."

The report says Lane’s filing also seeks any documents or personnel files pertaining to the firing by CBS 3 of "any other anchor or reporter of Latina descent, African-American descent or the descent of any other minority group."

Wow.

KWY says they’re sticking to their statement from when Lane was let go in early January, in which Colleran said



"it would be impossible for Alycia to continue to report the news as she, herself, has become the focus of so many news stories."

