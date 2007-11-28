Alvarez Leaving KCBS

Twelve-time Emmy winner Linda Alvarez is leaving KCBS and KCAL after 22 years in Los Angeles, and 34 in the local news game. President Don Corsini called her "one of the classiest and most highly regarded journalists in Southern California."

Alvarez, who was embedded with the troops in the Persian Gulf in 2003, counts several Golden Mikes and Los Angeles Press Club Awards among her Emmys. She kicked off her TV career at WMAQ Chicago in 1973. An L.A. native, she started in the marekt at KNBC in 1985.

Alvarez will use her freed-up time to travel.