Alec Baldwin, Local TV Anchor

Alec Baldwin wears a lot of different hats these days: movie star, 30 Rock cast member, baseball cap pitchman, professional Saturday Night Live host, and of course Baldwin Brother.

He took a shot at local news anchor while setting the record for hosting SNL the other night, performing in what’s essentially a one-note skit as fictional WDHX Buffalo anchor Tom Flint. The always funny Kristen Wiig chips in as a reporter having some issues with her satellite delay.

TVSpy via Hulu via SNL has the link.