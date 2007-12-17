Ahern: King Funeral a "Grand Tribute"

Back from Roger King’s funeral, WBBM Chicago prez Joe Ahern says the affair was "a grand tribute" to the syndication pioneer. Ahern describes it as a classic Irish wake, full of laughs, full of tears. The speakers included Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Phil, Debra Norville, Leslie Moonves and King’s brothers and sister, but Ahern says it was King’s daughters that were most affecting.







"I have three daughters myself," he says, "so to listen to Roger’s three daughters speak about him, it was really moving."