'Action 25 News' a Scam
A would-be "consumer reporter" for "Action 25 News" is using the fake TV station to scam people, reports WCPO Cincinnati.
John Matarese writes: Consumers across the country are being directed, through online job searches, to a webpage for "Consumer Reporter Dave Howard." He works for "Action 25 News" in Macon Georgia…and is listed on their website along with their anchor team (great looking people for a tiny TV market!) and even the local weather forecast.
Only problem: Dave Howard and "Action 25 News" don’t exist! The BBB says "Action 25" is a fake TV station. with a bogus website, set up for the sole purpose of selling a work at home program.
Scam victims are paying $250 for a work at home kit endorse by "Consumer Reporter Dave Howard," who says just about any knucklehead can earn up to $85,000 a year.
As we reported in the current B&C, WCPO works side by side with KYPost.com, the former daily paper relaunched as a Website this year. Unlike "Action 25 News," both are positively legit news outfits.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.