ABC Stations Airing Investigative Unit Report on Window Blind Cords Friday

ABC News Investigative Unit is collaborating with 18 ABC television stations nationwide to air an investigation on Nightline this Friday. This is the third year of the investigative partnership, which ABC calls its “A-Team of I-Teams.”

The investigation explores the failure of government and industry to get rid of corded window blinds, a hidden hazard in many American homes. Hundreds of children have died from being strangled by window blind cords since the government first pinpointed them as a danger three decades ago.

ABC owned stations WLS Chicago, WPVI Philadelphia and KGO San Francisco will all show the investigation on Nightline at 12:35 a.m., along with affiliates in cities across the country, including Denver, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, San Diego, Seattle, Tampa and Washington, D.C.