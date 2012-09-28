ABC Affiliate Pulls Gubernatorial Ad in WV

WOAY, an ABC affiliate in West Virginia, yanked an ad paid for by the Democratic Governors Association in support of candidate Bill Maloney, claiming it was misleading.

The Charleston Daily Mail reports that the spot suggests, among other things, that Maloney has ducked taxes by incorporating his drilling business in Delaware, and was not a native of the state.

“WOAY, the ABC-affiliate in southern West Virginia, took the negative ad down after it was demonstrated that the ad contained multiple lies attacking Bill Maloney,” the Maloney campaign said in a statement Thursday evening.

Stations are responsible for vetting Super PAC-bought ads for truthfulness.